Robert Thomas Wartner

Site staff by Site staff

Portage, Wisconsin – Robert Thomas Wartner, age 54, passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Dells Health Service Facility on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Rob was born December 10, 1965 in Portage, Wisconsin to Melvin and Betty (Steckbauer) Wartner. He grew up in Portage and attended St. Mary’s grade school and graduated from Portage High School. Rob started working after high school at the Portage green house and then in landscaping with M&R Landscaping. He delivered flowers for Portage Floral, drove taxi for Portage Taxi and spent the last 8 years driving semi for DeBoer Trucking in Blenk, Wisconsin. Rob loved hunting and fishing, gardening and flowers. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, following and supporting the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers footballand basketball.

Rob is survived by his sister, Cindy Wartner of Port Washington, Wisconsin; and brothers, Chuck (Renee) Wartner of Benton, Wisconsin and David (Becky) Wartner of LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Betty.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the R.N.’s and staff at Wisconsin Dells Health Services Facility and to St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care for Rob.

A private family service/burial will be held at a future date.