Robert “Scott” S. Polson

Robert “Scott” Polson, age 65, passed away peacefully Jan. 19, 2022.

He was born in 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert V. Polson and Artis Brenner Polson. Scott loved cars, trucks, almost anything with four good tires…as long as it was a “CHEVROLET”! (with the exception of his John Deere), he loved working on them, owning them, driving them and keeping them spotless! He was particularly proud of the Cosworth Vega #120 that he rebuilt and won the Hobbystock Best in Show Award for at the Jefferson Car Show. Family and friends were also very important to him, but if he was talking to you, vehicles were always a part of the conversation.

Scott was a caring “doer”. He liked being able to help his friends, loved working and was disappointed when health issues forced him to retire from The Coating Place early. The only bright spot was that he was able to spend more time with his good buddy, Buck (his lab), and drive around in his Corvette convertible, that was a work in progress. Scott also really enjoyed fishing and hunting with his “buddies” over the years. He liked joking around and teasing people too. You could always tell something was going on by the twinkle in his eyes if you didn’t catch the quick wink. Music was a part of his life and was always on in his house from The Beach Boys to ZZ Top to George Strait, depending on his mood.

There is so much more we could say about Scott but those of us who knew him know all of that and we will always remember.

He is survived by two sisters: Becky (Bob)Hahnel and Heidi Hallin; nieces and nephew: Angela Swanson, Katy Wieczorek, Michele Wilcox, Lindsay Hallin and Kyle Hallin; also grandniece/nephews: Olivia, Gavin, Huck and Thatcher; as well as so many wonderful friends who went above and beyond in making his life so rich and well lived.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert V. Polson, his mother, Artis E. Polson and his first lab, Duke.

A Celebration of Scott’s Life will be held in the spring on a date to be determined.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

