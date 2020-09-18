Robert S. Gower

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Robert S. Gower, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the VA Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1934, in Spring Valley, IL, the son of Virgil and Dorothea (Kurtenbach) Gower.

Robert graduated from Dixon High School in Dixon, IL and served in the U.S. Army. He received an associate degree in Industrial Design from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Robert worked in industrial design and as a contractor until retirement.

Hunting, boating and fishing were his favorite leisure-time interests.

Robert is survived by his 30-year partner, Gail Knitter; daughters, Laura Gochberg and Michelle Monzo; son, Mark Gower (Susana); four grandchildren, Aaron Gochberg, Ariel Gochberg (Mercury), Frank Monzo (Amber), and Danielle Monzo (Frank); great grandson, Frank Monzo; and two brothers, Thomas Gower (Georgia) and William Gower (Patricia).

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Gower; and sister, Mary Stauffer (Delmar).

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420