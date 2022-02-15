Robert Rudolph Hutter

by Obituaries

Robert Rudolph Hutter, age 80, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac, WI. He was born in Elgin, IL on August 8, 1941, the son of Mary O. (Keller) and Rudolph J. Hutter.

Robert served in the US Army after high school. Upon completing his service to the country, he came home to serve his community as a patrol officer with the Sauk Prairie Police Department. He was united in marriage to Pamela S. Voll on July 27, 1968.

Robert then went on to a distinguished 37-year career as a security guard at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant. He enjoyed being in the outdoors fishing, hunting, and shooting trap and skeet. He ran his own guide service on Lake Wisconsin, was a member of the Lake Wisconsin Fishing Club, and an honorary lifetime member of the Sauk Prairie Trap and Skeet Club.

Robert’s hobby was building bluebird and wood duck houses, many of which are scattered throughout the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area and along the shores of Lake Wisconsin. He spent many pleasant days chasing walleye on Lake Wisconsin in his blue Tuffy boat. He also participated in many Badger State Games and enjoyed passing on his love of shooting sports to young people.

Robert is survived by his son, Paul (Brenda) Hutter of Sauk City, daughter, Rhonda (Jose Benito) Orozco of Baraboo, grandchildren, Ian Hutter, Cameron Orozco, Olivia Orozco, Nicolas Orozco, and Isabel Orozco. He is further survived by Pamela Tennessen and seven siblings, Mary Ann Van Allen, Phillip, Keith (Sharon), Eilene (Robert) Poole, Janice (David) Berkebill, Evelyn Guetschow, and Kristine (Paul) Wellner as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Van Allen and a niece, Josephine.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 18, at 11:00 a.m at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI. Burial with military rites will follow at the Sauk City Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials will be given to local youth shooting sports activities.

