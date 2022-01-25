Robert “Robbie” Hughes

by Obituaries

Madison- Robert “Robbie” Hughes, age 75 of Madison, Wis. rounded third and stole home on January 23rd, 2022.

He graduated from Madison East in 1964 and remained a proud, lifelong Lower Eastsider. He was a great sportsman and dedicated fan.

He is survived by all that he loved: his wife Sandy’s smile, daughter Sarah, grandchildren Lilah & Benjamin, sisters Cathy (Pat) Carroll & Holly (Harry) Hinzpeter, numerous family and friends, and all the muskie he had yet to catch.

Memorial service will take place when it’s not so damn cold.

“If fishing is a sport, are fisherman athletes?”

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

