STOUGHTON / RICHLAND CENTER – Robert “Rob” Granger, age 55, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 18, 1965, in Richland Center, the son of William and Olien (Miller) Granger. Rob married Jenny Meuer on June 23, 2001, in Madison.

Rob grew up in Richland Center. He enjoyed spending time with family, including going on tractor rides with his grandson, Silas, and NASCAR races. Rob was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. Most importantly, he took care of his family, helping them out whenever he could. Rob was the family handyman.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jen; son, Justin Winkers; grandson, Silas Winkers; sister, Gloria Buroker; three brothers, Jerry (Belinda) Granger, Reggie (Lauretta) Granger and Dale (Cindy) Granger; parents-in-law, William and Lois Meuer; four sisters-in-law, Louise (Larry) Powers, Carol (Bryan) Schappel, Judy (Jeff) Humphrey and Sue (George Howell) Meuer; two brothers-in-law, Dan Meuer and Rodney (Pam) Meuer; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Don Buroker.

Due to COVID-19, visitors may greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rob’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

