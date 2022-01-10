Robert Reichert

by Obituaries

Robert J. Reichert, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at UW Hospitals in Madison.

He was born on March 24, 1951 in Marshfield and was the son of Terence and Goldie (Harmon) Reichert. He married Linda Weisensel on August 17, 1974 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. Bob graduated from the UW Madison. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking and photography.

He is survived by his wife Linda; 2 sons Andy Reichert and Alan Reichert; a brother Brian (Linda) Reichert; a grandson Liam and granddaughter Sophee; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity.

