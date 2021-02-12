Robert Rasmussen

Site staff by Site staff

Robert G. “Bob” Rasmussen passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer at age 77.

Bob was born on August 3, 1943 to Arnold and Charlotte (Morrison) Rasmussen. He grew up in Madison and was a proud graduate of Central High School. He later attended college in Minneapolis, MN.

He was an avid fan of many Wisconsin sports teams, but especially the Green Bay Packers, the UW Badgers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved to play cribbage, construct jigsaw puzzles, do crosswords and had a love of architecture. He was a lifelong advocate for diabetes research, a condition he lived with since age 13.

He was preceded in death by a sister Beverly, a younger brother Arnold Jr., and his wife Gay Anne.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Marin Christensen (James Vertovec) and Cara (Sean) Donahoe. Five grandchildren, Ryan Cox (Claudia Gomez), Rissa Cox (Kyle Ready), Aislin Donahoe, Kael Donahoe, and Layna Donahoe. Two great-grandchildren, a brother Don (Marlene) Rasmussen, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family. We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.