Robert Ralph “Bob” Steck

MADISON – Robert Ralph “Bob” Steck, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at All Saints Assisted Living Facility.

He was born on March 28, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Frank and Cecillia (Bulski) Steck.

Robert graduated from Pulaski High School in 1948 and later attended Marquette University. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Neuwald on June 2, 1951, in Milwaukee.

Bob worked as a district manager for G. Heileman Brewing Company for 30 years, retiring in 1989. In 1974, Bob and Charlotte moved to Madison where Bob worked for H & M Distributors, well into his 80s. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, where he enjoyed serving at the KC booth at Camp Randall and playing on the Knights of Columbus Bowling League-as he had been a lifelong bowler.

Bob was an avid sportsman, hunting pheasant in South Dakota, and boating with his family in Madison and on vacations in Northern Wisconsin. Bob and Charlotte loved traveling together, from Alaska to New Brunswick and Germany. But their favorite destination was Hawaii where they followed the Badgers football team. Friday nights were always reserved for friends, fish fries, and playing cards.

Robert is survived by his wife, Charlotte; two daughters, Carol (Todd) Knapp and Karen (James) Kautzer; six grandchildren, Jason (Kellie) Knapp, Jennifer (Kyle) Pederson, Jeremy (Jen) Knapp, Stephanie (Nathan) West, Laura (Andy) Nighbor and Nathan (Meghan) Kautzer; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marie Neuwald.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Ervin (Ann) Bulski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, with Father Scott Emerson presiding. A visitation will be held church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to both Chelsea and Susi from Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care and the staff at the All Saints Community for their help and support.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

