Robert Payne

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

ROTONDA WEST, Fla. – Robert R. Payne, age 82, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1938, in Madison, the son of Alvin and Nora (Lund) Payne. Robert graduated from Sun Prairie High School and Devry University in 1957. He married Harriet Markwart on July 28, 1962, in Madison.

Robert worked for Auto Marketing Services until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Rotary Club and the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ in Madison.

Robert was very social and had a great sense of humor; always with a joke to tell. He kept busy tinkering and working on stuff, making sure his kids kept up with him. He enjoyed every minute he spent helping his children fixing up their houses. Robert had a fondness for convertibles. He loved to stop in and supervise at his son’s auto repair shop, Gary Willie’s Auto Service in Oregon. He enjoyed making sure all was going well and everything was correct.

Family was very important. He and Harriet loved to travel and enjoyed their trips to Hawaii, Norway, Ireland, Alaska and Australia. Robert was always involved in his grandchildren’s lives and loved to entertain his grandkids while they helped him garden, trim trees and work outside. He enjoyed playing cards and board games and being on the water while boating or fishing.

Robert is survived by his son, David Payne; daughters, Kathy Gant and Carla (Scott) Bollinger; significant other, Lois Skinner; sister, Betty (George) Conom; brother, Danny (Jean) Payne; granddaughters, Jessica (Nick) Konrad, Taylor (Nathan) Moe and Aleaha Payne; grandsons, Tyler (Kateyln) Payne, Hunter Payne, Mike (Rachel) Bollinger and Aaron Bollinger; and great-grandchildren, Mason Bosen, Kinsley Konrad, Logan and Luke Payne. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet Payne; and son, Andrew Payne.

Private services will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM, may visit Robert’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.