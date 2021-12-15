Robert Paul Allard

by Obituaries

Robert Paul “Bob” Allard, 58 of Fort Atkinson, WI passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends at his home.

He was born April, 28 1963 in Aurora, Colorado, to the late William Allard and Susan Allard. He later shared this date with the birth of his daughter in 1992. He married Jodeen Krause Allard on November 27, 1982 and together they shared 39 years.

Bob worked for many years for Krause Blacktopping along with his sons. His son Marcus followed in his footsteps and started Allard Asphalt Maintenance Corp. Bob later drove truck for A&A Trucking, and W&A Distribution. Bob Allard joined the Fort Atkinson Fire Department on May 6, 1981 and has served for more than 40 years. For the past 21 years his son Robbie has served alongside him.

He loved to golf, hunt and spend time up north at his cabin with his family.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren Robbie (Chrissy) Allard , Marcus (Rachel) Allard, Jenna Allard and six grandchildren; Landon, Miabella, Beckett Allard, Zoey, Zeeva Allard and Skylee Prescott and six siblings; Ty (Coleen) Allard, John (Barb) Allard, Dan(Stacie) Allard, Rick (Jodi) Allard, Denny (Veronica) Allard and Liz (Rory) Nienajadlo.

A Prayer and Bell Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Fort Atkinson Fire Department, 124 Milwaukee Ave. W. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. at the Fire Department until time of service. Following the Bell Ceremony, a Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at Bridge, 88 S. Main Street, Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name may be made to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

