Robert Myles Benjamin

MADISON—Robert Myles Benjamin, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Oak Park Place Nakoma. He was born on Aug. 13, 1927, in New York.

Robert was a professor of Neurophysiology at UW-Madison for 35 years. After retirement, he was delighted to be able to devote full-time attention to his hobby of designing and building his house in Spring Green, completing almost all of the construction by himself. He also designed and built a unique solar greenhouse. Other hobbies included driving for the Red Cross, camping, hiking, and reading.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Benjamin née Alt; daughters, Linda Kidd (Christian) Osmond, Laurie (Tom) Buffo and Barbara Knopp (Mike Cloonan); sister, Barbara Brown; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one step-greatgrandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Steve Benjamin.

Funeral services will be delayed until we can gather safely together. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.