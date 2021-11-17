Robert M. Cook

by Obituaries

FITCHBURG – Robert M. “Bob” Cook, age 81, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

God called him home, where he is running with the Angels. He was born March 29, 1940, in Danville, Illinois, to Raymond Cook and Mary (Dittamore).

Bob graduated from Champaign Central High School, Illinois in 1958. He earned his Master’s in Social Work from UW-Madison in 1987; Master of Arts-History, UW-Madison 1970; Master’s in Education Psychology-University of Illinois, 1966. He was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army at the 71st – Evac Hospital, stationed in Pleiku, Vietnam, 1967-1968.

Bob married Debra Krumpos on September 1, 1984, in Madison, Wisconsin.

In 1974, he was a founding member of Vets House doing readjustment counseling for Vietnam veterans, later becoming Team Leader for the Vet Center, Madison in 1983, until he retired in December 2005.

Bob was active in a wide range of activities. He was an avid reader, biker, runner, running in the annual Death Valley Marathon 1983-1997, where Vietnam Veterans parachuted into the desert and ran 100 miles. He competed in numerous Syttende-Mai runs, marathons, 10ks and other distances, volleyball tournaments and biking events. Bob was an active adult leader for Boy Scouts Troop 122 for over ten years, chaperoning numerous high adventures and other scouting activities with his sons, Kevin and Brian, who both went on to earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout. A proud moment for him. Bob attended any and all events the boys participated in; plays, sports and music. He participated in the Planet Walk 2012 – 2018. In retirement he enjoyed auditing classes at UW-Madison.

Bob did a great deal of volunteerism including coaching Little League, basketball and soccer. He volunteered for seven years at the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota helping improve the quality of life for the Oglala-Lakota Nation (RE-Member). He was instrumental for many years working on the Troop 122 wood drive and he helped organize the Vets House Memorial Day fun run for 10 years, to name a few. Bob was a huge UW-Madison Badgers and Green Bay Packers fan. He was thrilled when the Chicago Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016.

Bob dearly loved his family and was very involved in their lives. He and his family went on many wonderful vacations: Washington DC, Hawaii, Ireland, U.K., Amsterdam, Germany, New York, California, Alaska, Door County, Disney World, visited Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame… and so much more. It truly was 81 years of a life well lived. Everyone will miss his robust laugh.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Debra; two sons, Kevin (Alyssa) and Brian; brother, Jim (Ann) Cook; sister, Teri Davis (Phil); and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed with a service of remembrance at 11 a.m. Immediately afterward, Military Honors will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, followed by a luncheon back at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in memory of Bob to: Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or RE-Member, P.O. Box 5054, Pine Ridge, SD 57770 or Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718.

Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care Bob received and their support to the family. Thanks to friends and relatives that visited throughout his progressive decline.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.