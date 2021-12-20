Robert M. “Bob” Finley

Madison – Robert M. “Bob” Finley, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Waunakee Manor.

He was born on July 27, 1929, in Janesville, the son of Raymond H. and Margaret (Martin) Finley. His father, Raymond, was hardworking and dependable and his mother, Margaret, was loving and devoted.

Bob’s first American ancestor, grandfather, Patrick Fennelly immigrated to Rock County, Wis., from Kilkenny, Ireland in 1849. Bob moved to Madison in 1937 with his parents, a brother, two sisters, and his maternal grandparents, John and Anna Martin. They lived one block from Hudson Park and he grew up spending his summers at the beach.

Bob graduated from St. Bernard’s Grade School, Edgewood High School and the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Business (BBA) and Law (JD). He received an ROTC commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was immediately ordered to active duty. Eight months later he was on a ship headed for Japan and the Korean War. In Korea, Bob served as a supply officer with Headquarters 5th Air Force. Although he was not involved in combat, he did come under fire on one occasion when communist guerrillas attempted unsuccessfully to blow up the ammo dump on the army base where he was staying overnight. They withdrew after 20 minutes of heavy incendiary fire.

He was honorably discharged after returning to states in 1953 and served the rest of his eight-year military commitment with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.

Bob worked for 10 years as a claims adjuster with American Family Insurance. Shortly after starting his job, he found he was in a dead-end position if he didn’t have a law degree. He worked out an arrangement where he could go to Law School on a half-time basis while continuing to work full-time by making up the class time hours he was absent from work.

While working at American Family, Bob met the love of his life, Arlene Elizabeth Arnold. After a notorious office romance, she finally said “yes,” to his proposals. They were married on Sept. 1, 1956, at St. Bernard’s Church, in Madison.

In 1963, Bob received a Civil Service appointment to the legal staff of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue. He was employed there for the next 26 years, retiring in 1989 as Deputy Chief Counsel. He was a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.

Following his father’s example, Bob was a staunch union supporter. At various times he was a member of the Oscar Mayer’s Union, Madison Common Labor’s Union and the Wisconsin Employee’s Association. He was also a founder, incorporator and first president of the Wisconsin State Attorney’s Association which was guided to recognition as the bargaining agent for the attorneys in Wisconsin State Service.

Bob served four years on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and Chaired the Boards Water Resources and Public Health Committees. He was elected Vice Chairman of the Dane County Board in 1968. He was also a member of the VFW Post No. 8216, as well as the Waunakee Snowmobile Club and the Airstream Club.

Bob’s principal hobbies were singing, travel, and the Irish Bodhron drum. Bob was a charter member and sang for 25 years with the Madison Diocesan Choir accompanying the choir on five European concert tours. He also sang at various times with the Wisconsin Players, Madison Theatre Guild, Madison Opera Company, Grieg Chorus, Wisconsin Choral Union, and the Festival Choir. He sang with the St. Bernards Choir of both Madison and Middleton and the St. Peters Choir of Ashton.

Shortly after retirement, Bob bought a midsized Airstream camping trailer in which he and Arlene explored the U.S., several provinces in Canada and frequently wintered in Texas down by the Rio Grande Valley. They traveled in the trailer for 17 years.

Robert is survived by two sons, Michael Finley and Casey (Joan) Finley; two grandchildren, Brogan Finley and Katerina Finley; and two sisters, Eileen (Gil) Kania, Peggy Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; and brother, Gene Finley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. A luncheon will follow at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Day is done, Gone the sun, And a star, Gems the sky, Gleaming bright, All is well, Safely rest, God is Nigh.

Thanks and praise, For our days, Neath the sun, Neath the stars, Neath the sky, As we go, This we know, God is nigh.

