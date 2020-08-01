Robert Lewis Myers

DELAVAN, Wis. — Robert Lewis Myers, 91 of Delavan and Janesville, went home to Jesus on July 28, 2020.

Robert had resided at Delavan Health Services, in Delavan, Wisconsin. He was born on June 16, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, to Harry and Florence (Nastali) Myers.

He worked for Baxter Medical Supplies as a tool and die maker. We are grateful for his service in the United States Navy.

Robert loved riding Harleys in his younger years. In his later years, he took up bird watching and to stay healthy, could be seen riding his bicycle around the neighborhood.

Robert is survived by his children: Pamela, Harry, Robin and Wendy. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and cousins, nieces and nephews.