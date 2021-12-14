Robert L. Pellett

by Obituaries

Robert L. Pellett, age 81, of Spring Green passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on July 16, 1940 the son of Cecil Dale and Alene (Sheafor) Pellett of Richland Center. Bob was married to the Former Judith E. Bock in 1961 and she preceded him in death. He was then married to the former Judith A. Juhl Bridges on July 6, 1985. He worked at CNW Railroad, UBC Lumber, Brunsell Lumber Company, Richland Hospital maintenance department and self employed carpenter after his retirement.

Survivors include his wife, Judith A. Pellett; 2 children, Kenneth (Tammy) Bridges, Jean (Brad Seidel) Blong; grandchildren, Kristin (Ben) Pagel, Katie (Jackson) Sabalones, Brandon Zieman, Lissa (Brendon) McGeever, Beth (Zach) Dahl, Tabatha (Treavor) Waller, Paul (Amber) Blong, Marc Blong, Hunter Blong-Seidel, Carey, Kelsey and Jordan Bridges; 14 great grandchildren and 1 due in February, a brother, Thomas (Shahaireen) Pellett; 2 brothers-in-law, Jerold (Judy) Juhl, Daniel Juhl, several cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends and horse buddy Leroy (Darlene) Huffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Dale and Alene Pellett; a son, Geoffrey; a daughter, Robyn; his father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Rita Juhl; a brother-in-law, Deane Juhl; 2 sisters-in-law, Sue Merideth, Nancy Juhl and a son-in-law, David Blong. Bob loved horse riding, caring for horses, woodworking watching the Badgers and Packer football games and spending time with grandchildren.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday December 19 at 12:00 pm with a service at 12:30 pm at the Spring Green Community Church, (151 E Bossard St) and a light lunch following.

Memorials may be made to the Spring Green Community Church, Agrace Hospice or Wisconsin Parkinson Association. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

