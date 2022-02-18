Robert L. “Nob” Wenger

Dayton/Belleville, WI – Robert L. “Nob” Wenger, age 60 of Dayton passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his home.

He was born on July 31, 1961 in Monroe, WI the son of LaVerne and Margaret (Dearth) Wenger. Robert graduated from Monroe High School in 1979. He first worked for the Wisconsin Cheese Group in Monroe, then Ray-O-Vac, and most recently Foremost Farms in Madison. Robert was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and memorabilia collector. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Robert is survived by his children Rhandee (Devonte Joiner) Wenger, Robyn Wenger, and Ronny Wenger, mother Margaret (Keith) Wenger-Miller, brother Rick (Karci) Wenger, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father LaVerne Wenger and paternal and maternal grandparents.

A private family inurnment service will be held in the Spring at the East Dayton Cemetery, rural Belleville, a celebration of Robert’s life will follow.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhome.com

