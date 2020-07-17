Robert L. “Bob” Selvey

MADISON – Robert L. “Bob” Selvey, age 85, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 20, 1935, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg, W.V., the son of Robert and Mary (Meek) Selvey.

Robert and his family lived In Fairmont, W.V., until August of 1945 and then moved to Washington DC. He and his family remained there until August of 1952 and then they moved to Champaign, Ill., where Bob attended his senior year and graduated from Champaign High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and served in the U.S. Army from February 1957 until February 1959. In April of 1961, he moved to Wausau to work in the sales department at the Marathon Corporation which was later purchased by the American Can Company.

On Dec. 29, 1962, Bob married the love of his life, Beverly A. Heinz. On Feb. 27, 1967, he became an account executive for WAOW-TV Ch. 9 in Wausau. On Aug. 4, 1969, he was transferred to WKOW-TV Ch. 27 in Madison where he served as account executive, sales manager, general manager, and V.P. of marketing for the Wisconsin TV Network. On March 5, 1985 he was released from the Wisconsin TV Network due to a buyout and then began working as a general sales manager for WKBT-TV in LaCrosse until Sept. 19, 1986 when another buyout found him without a job. Bob moved back to Madison where he opened Selvey Enterprises, a promotional products distributor on Oct. 1, 1986. He later changed his company name to Ad Specialty Enterprises.

Bob was the past president of the Madison South Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He loved playing golf, watching his grandchildren grow up and attending their activities. He was an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan. He enjoyed being with his friends at Odana Hills, the Princeton Club, his fellow employees and customers at HyVee Supermarket, his past and present Madison area friends and his loyal customers. He always looked forward to seeing his long time Champaign High School friends at their reunions.

Robert is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beverly; three children, Richard (Susan) Selvey, Rhonda (Scott) Arndt, and Rae (Daniel) Carman; seven grandchildren, Connor and Wade Selvey, Preston, Logan and Graham Arndt, and Nicholas and Sarah Carman; and sister, Deborah (Carter) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald Selvey.

The public may visit with Bob’s family, drive through style, from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

