Robert L. “Bob” McGlynn

Robert L. “Bob” McGlynn, age 96 of Gratiot, WI passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 30, 1923 at home, the son of John and Ferne (Lincicum). Bob lived in Gratiot most of his life. He served in the Pacific during WWII. He was one of three brothers serving in the war. Bob was a master plumber who climbed many a windmill and under many sinks.

In 1945, Bob married Violet Everson and was married until her death on April 13, 1968. Bob and Violet were parents of Suzanne (John Onken), David, and Rick (Carol Martin). He gave a home and family to Violet’s daughter, Dianne. Bob’s longtime companion was Georgina Cullen. He deeply cared for her, her children, and their families: Steve, Mary Kay, Kathy, Jayne, and Tom.

Bob is survived by his children; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers: Gordon, James, and Charles; his sisters: Inegene and Betty; a grandchild: Randy; a daughter-in-law: Nancy; and Georgina after over 40 years together on March 27, 2013.

Bob cherished his family, especially all of his grandchildren and the memories they created together. He didn’t travel far and wide but he touched people far and wide. There are many Bob McGlynn stories and memories out there, so he will forever live on in our hearts.

A private family funeral service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Evangelical Free Church (5605 Main St., Gratiot) with Rev. Glen Andes officiating. Burial will be in West Wiota Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by Gratiot V.F.W. Post #9692.

A private family visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until 3:45 at the church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.

