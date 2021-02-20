Robert L. Bakken

MIDDLETON – Robert L. Bakken, age 88, of Middleton, peacefully went home to heaven on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home. He was born and raised in Madison, Wis., the son of Theodore and Bertha (Simonson) Bakken. Robert attended West High School in Madison, and after his graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After returning home, Robert worked with his father and brothers as a bricklayer for the family business, Bakken Masonry. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and remained strong in his faith throughout his life. Robert enjoyed watching ball games and spending time with his friends at Lanes Bakery. He loved going for a drive to show and tell you about the houses he and his family had built. Robert had a kind soul and quick wit that always made you smile. He always saw the best in everyone. He cherished his grandchildren and loved his family with all of his heart.

Robert is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carol Bakken, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his children, Brenda (Joseph) Ziegler and Daniel (Pam) Bakken; grandchildren, Benjamin (Jennifer) Ziegler, Vince Ziegler, Holly (Cody) Osterday, Samuel Bakken, Kaitlyn Christian and Garrett Christian; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold (Barbara) Bakken of St. Paul, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Harriet; daughter, Kay Christian Smith; and brother, Richard (Doreen) Bakken.

Private services will be held. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit Robert’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Memorials in Robert’s name may be gifted to Grace Lutheran Church, 1 S. Rosa Road, Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

