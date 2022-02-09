Robert Klubertanz

by Obituaries

Robert J. Klubertanz, age 81, and to the utter amazement of everyone but St. Peter himself, Bob passed away in his sleep, without warning, without a fight, and without a word. The apparent cause of death is an accumulation of several years of Doctors saying “I can’t believe he’s still alive.” Wisely, it appears Death decided to wait until he was asleep in order to avoid the inevitable conversation.

Growing up and graduating from Sun Prairie High School in 1958, farming in Deerfield, driving trucks throughout his later years, telling stories at every stop along the way. Husband, friend, brother, son, father and grandfather, Bob was there for us and demonstrating what a good man should do, hard work, with some laughs along the way.

He is survived by his beautiful wife who has been by his side for nearly 62 years, Louise; daughters, Jackie (Greg) Frutiger of Deerfield, Jeannie (Bill) Simmons of Madeira Beach, FL; sons Tom (Kris) Klubertanz of Edgerton, Steve (Kali) Klubertanz of Winchester, VA; 16 grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Helgeland, Christopher (Nikki) Frutiger, Brianne Leiza, Brittany Medina, Renee (Roger) Taylor, Erin (Ross) Ryan, Mark (Andrea), Matthew and Clayton Klubertanz, James (Allis), Jacob, and Joshua Reese; Emma, Lauren, Gretchen and Stevie Klubertanz ; 9 great grandchildren, Ethan Loether, Trinity, Alexis, Arya Frutiger, Cason and Sophia Medina, Rich and Rayden Taylor, Ophelia Klubertanz; 1 great great grandchild, Liam Taylor; a brother Lloyd Klubertanz; sisters Ruth Anne (Jerry) Skalitzky, Margie (Larry) Woodbury and Kathleen (Harry) Mills; sistes-in-law Judy Klubertanz.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 434 N. Main St. in Cottage Grove. Father Brian Dulli will preside. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Cottage Grove. A visitation will be held at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday February 13, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m until the time of service at the church on Monday

