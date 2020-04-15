Robert K. Brown

Robert K. Brown, 98, of Fort Atkinson passed away April 15, 2020 at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater.

He was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on May 21, 1921 the son of R.V. and Florence Brown. The family moved to Whitewater when he was 2.

Robert graduated from Whitewater High School in 1939. He attended Whitewater State Teachers College (now UW-Whitewater), graduating with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1943.

Following graduation, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943, and served in the South Pacific with the 539th Amphibian Tractor Battalion.

Robert married Elaine Forsythe on December 3, 1949 in Beloit.

After the war, Robert worked a few years with his father in the insurance and real estate business, and then became involved in the radio business working for two different radio stations in Beloit. He helped start a new AM radio station in Maquoketa, Iowa in 1958, the new FM radio station in Fort Atkinson in 1959, and the new AM radio station in Hastings, Minnesota in 1965. He also worked for WMAQ in Chicago for a couple years. Robert then left the radio business and worked for the Daily Jefferson County Union as a news reporter. In 1971, he became the Chief of the News Bureau for Jefferson County for the Janesville Gazette, before retiring in 1985. He also served on the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Commission in for 8 years.

He was a very avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and local high school sports. He also had a very keen interest in steam trains and model railroading.

Survivors include one son, James Ralph (Karel) Brown of Fort Atkinson; one daughter, Mary Ann (Robert) Roenneburg of Blue Mounds; two grandchildren, Derek (Kristin) Brown and Megan (Aniq) Sajjad; four great-children, Paisley, Peyton, and Paxton Brown and Micah Sajjad.

He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Allen Brown, and his wife Elaine.

Private family services and inurnment will be held at the Bell Tower in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry or the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

