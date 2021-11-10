Robert Jon Haldiman

by Obituaries

Bob “Haldi” Haldiman passed peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Madison.

Bob was born on May 16, 1949 to Fred and Helen (Roethlisberger) Haldiman. He lived his entire life in Monticello where he grew up on a farm across from the old Stauffacher farmstead on Hwy. 69. Bob attended Monticello Public Schools until he went to work for Kubly-Richert Garage in New Glarus as an auto mechanic. In 1971, Bob enlisted in the Air Force where he trained to become a jet mechanic. He said he signed up to go to Vietnam so the Air Force stationed him at Homestead Air Force base in Florida. While in the service, Bob had the opportunity to work on Air Force One and met President Nixon. Bob was honorably discharged from service in 1974 as a Sargent. Returning to Monticello, Bob began work again as an auto mechanic, eventually staring his own auto repair business, R and R Auto, with good friend Dick Wyttenbach. Bob spent his later career working as a mechanic for New Glarus Motors and eventually as a part-time groundskeeper for Yellowstone Golf Course. He was active in his local community, helping with the Monticello Chicken BBQ and was an active member in the Mt. Vernon Snowmobile Club.

He is survived by his brother, James (Adel) Haldiman; niece, Amanda (Eric) Jacobson; nephew, Stephen (Jennifer) Haldiman; four grand nieces and nephews, Dayne and Elyse Jacobson, and Taylor and Mason Haldiman, as well as many friends in the Monticello area.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Highland Cemetery in Monticello followed by a celebration of Bob’s life at the Boar’s Nest.

A memorial fund will be established in his name for the American Cancer Society and Monticello Community Club.

The Voegeli-Newcomer Funeral Home, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

