Robert John L Stewart

Site staff by Site staff

Robert John L Stewart ,age 85, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the home of his son in South Wayne.

Robert was born on August 31, 1934 in Skene, Mississippi, the son of Clifton and Lola (Jacobs) Stewart. He married Mary Anne “Mickey” Lehmann in July, 1954. She preceded him in death in May, 1999. He married Judith Allen in March, 2000. She died in June, 2013. Robert worked as a maintenance mechanic for Frito Lay and Sloan Valve Company in Illinois until retiring in 1996. Following his retirement, Robert worked part time in maintenance for Cicero, IL Public Library until the age of 80. He served in the U.S. National Guard for several years, was a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Illinois, and the First General Baptist Church of Chicago. Mr. Stewart resided at the home of his son in rural South Wayne for the past two years.

He is survived by three children, Clifton Stewart of Grayslake, IL, Cynthia (Jim) Trachsler of Cicero, IL, Rodney (Marlene) Stewart of South Wayne; a step-daughter, Melissa (Bill) McCarthy of Brookfield, IL; grandchildren, Christopher (Andrea) Evola, Nancy (Adam) Rossie, Nathan Basham, Rodney Stewart Jr., Jodie Trachsler, Annmarie Stewart, Jamie Trachsler, Cheyenne Stewart, Grace McCarthy; five great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Debbie) Stewart of Plainfield, IL; sister, Shirley Russell of Crown Point, IN; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Creasap, Lac du Flambeau, WI, Charlotte Foley, Washington, IL, Dorothy (Raymond) Rizo, Crystal Lake, IL, Josephine Stewart, Joliet, IL; a brother-in-law, Ronald Campbell, Alsip, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; a son, Robert Eric Stewart; grandson, Nicolas Basham; brother, J.D. Stewart; two sisters, Ruby Greer and Thelma Stewart; mother and father-in-law, Anne and Edward Lehmann; in-laws, Leonard Greer, Bill Russell, Lorraine Campbell, Margaret Lehmann, Frances and Steven Yereb, Edna and Angelo Falibene, Helen Lehmann, and Edward Lehmann.

A private family visitation will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. A public memorial and burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

John L. worked hard all of his life. Although he did not have a lot, his home was always open to anyone who needed help as many different people lived with he and Mickey over the years. He loved the Lord, his family, and his church with all of his heart. He loved to play his guitar and sing for the glory of God. He will be sadly missed by all.