Robert Janssen

by Obituaries

Robert John Janssen, age 68, passed away peacefully Friday, March 4th, following a 15-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Bob was born in 1953 to Raymond and Patricia Janssen in Madison, WI. Bob graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1971 where he did well in cross country and track. He went on to college at UW-Madison majoring in electrical engineering.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Janssen, grandparents and sister-in-law Joan. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Janssen and siblings, Elaine (Don) Hansen, Thomas Janssen, James (Kathy) Janssen, Mark (Betsy) Janssen and Rick (Kirsten) Janssen.

Bob enjoyed many hobbies in his lifetime, most notably ice skating, music and electronics. He was a member of the Madison choir and Sacred Hearts choir for a number of years.

His family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice Care and Black Hawk Senior Living for providing exemplary care to Bob as he came to the finish line in the battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 11th, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Sacred Hearts Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School fund or American Parkinson Disease Association.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

newcomerfh.com

