Robert J. Gehin

Site staff by Site staff

Robert J. Gehin, age 60 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born on October 22, 1959 in Madison the son of Leo and Alma (Waefler) Gehin. Rob graduated from Belleville High School in 1977 and then continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned his Bachelor’s degree and then a Master’s in plant breeding and genetics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On June 20, 1981 he was united in marriage to Brenda Flanagan at the Primrose Lutheran Church. Rob worked as a plant breeder with snap beans for 39 years for Ferry Morse, Harris Moran, and then HM Clause. He volunteered his time to coach wrestling, soccer, and baseball for over 20 years. Rob also was an avid Packer, Brewer, and Bucks fan. He also enjoyed traveling the countryside on his bicycle and woodworking. Most of all he cherished his grandchildren and family.

Rob is survived by his wife Brenda, sons Andrew (Monica) and Thomas (Alisha), grandchildren Ellie, Cohen, Cael, Evie, and Theron, siblings Peggy (Michael) O’Brien, Judy (Michael) Casler, Richard (Terri) Gehin, and Roger Gehin. He is further survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Bob and Bev Flanagan, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brad and Gerisue Flanagan, brother-in-law Robin Reuter, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald, and sister-in-law Belinda Reuter.

Private family services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with Pastor Nicole Espe officiating.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com