Robert J. “Bob” Westphal

CROSS PLAINS — Robert J. “Bob” Westphal, of Cross Plains, was called to rest on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family after 95 years of a life well-lived.

He was born on July 26, 1925, to Otto and Helen (Parman) Westphal at home in the Town of Berry. Following a successful blind date, Bob married Lorraine Greenheck in 1947. By each other’s side for over 73 years they raised six children and stayed strong in their faith.

Bob was a lifelong farmer who worked hard, a husband who loved his wife, a father who loved his children, and a neighbor who was always there to lend a hand. Many knew Bob from his long-time livestock trucking business and farming days in Cross Plains and Soldiers Grove.

More recently, Bob enjoyed going for drives, feeding his orioles, and talking about the good ol’ days with family, friends, and the Saturday breakfast crew. His familiar stories were always time-stamped with the year of whatever Model-T or tractor was involved.

Surviving Bob is his wife, Lorraine; sons, Gerry of Phillips, Warren (Nadine) of Spring Green and Robert Jr. (Patricia) of Soldiers Grove; daughter, Mitzi (Dale) Lochner of Cross Plains; grandchildren, Jessica (Curtis) Bittorf, Eva Westphal, Emmaleigh Westphal, Keith (Kristin) Westphal, Joleen (Nate) Schreiber, Nick (Ashley) Westphal, Mike Westphal, Jodi (Kirk) Anderson, Justin (Jenna) Westphal, Cody (Vanessa) Lochner and Kalli (Adam) Shelton; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Winifred (Lowell) Grass; and sisters-in-law, Agnes (Laverne) Sutter, Louise Sutter and Nancy Greenheck.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Helen; parents-in-law, Cornelius and Mary Greenheck; children, Dennis and Rosemary; brother, Tom; and in-laws, Cornelius Jr., Albert, John, Jerome and Robert Greenheck, Bev Westphal, Berniece Pulvermacher, Mary Kay Schwarz and Pauline Lins.

Being a gentle man who lived a quiet life, it was his wish not to have a visitation. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare for their compassion and care.

God saw that Dad was getting old

and a cure was not to be;

So He put His arms around him

and whispered “Come with Me”;

With tearful eyes we watched him

suffer and saw him fade away

Although we loved him dearly,

we could not make him stay

A golden heart stopped beating,

hard-working hands to rest;

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.