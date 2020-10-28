Robert “Hutch” Denu

Robert Allen “Hutch” Denu, 67, passed away Tuesday, October 27, after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Hutch grew up in Mazomanie, the oldest of nine siblings. He cherished those days and enjoyed reminiscing with his sisters and brothers. He graduated from WI Heights High School in 1971. He then went on to work for Wick Homes and Hooper as an electrician. Some of the very first stop lights on East Washington Ave were installed during his apprenticeship. He had a career at Milwaukee Valve, processed meat at Grauvogl Meat Services, farmed, picking up trades along the way and ending at Fiskars in Sauk City.

Hutch was an avid hunter and fisherman in his prime. He was a good pool player & played on several leagues over the years. He found joy in sharing these hobbies with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed canning and gave most of it to his family and friends. He liked cars, specifically older models and looked forward to attending the Iola Car Show every year. He loved a good bargain and liked attending auctions; this is also why he had two of everything. He looked forward to spending Thanksgiving with the Bruckert family and had a special place in his heart for them. He spent a good half of the his life ill in a wheelchair but never complained. Hutch was a glass half empty kind of guy but always seemed to live off nothing and found joy in the little things in life. He went to dialysis three days a week for over 5 years to be able to be with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed talking about them and sharing their accomplishments. He was very loved.

Robert is survived by his mother, Vera Denu; oldest son, Rocky (Heather) Denu; his daughter, Rochelle (Kyle) McGraw; youngest son, Brandon Bruckert Denu; Grandchildren, Breanna, Slater, Sawyer, Archer, and Berkley; He is also survived by his siblings, Kathy Stelstad, Kenneth Denu, Renee Nonn, David Denu, Richard Denu, Karen Caraher, Rodney Denu, and Jeffrey Denu.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Denu; brother in law, Craig Stelstad; niece, Melissa Denu; and nephew, Kyle Caraher.

A private family service will be held.