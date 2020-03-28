Robert “Hermie” Hermanson

MADISON, Wis. -Robert “Hermie” Hermanson, age 70, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Hermie and his wife Jan (Doll as he affectionately called her) were married 36 years ago in Las Vegas, with an entourage of about 26 friends.

Hermie went to college at Oshkosh for about a year before working for Financial Service Co. and then became a Vice President at R.W. Baird as a stockbroker from 1975 until joining Stifel Nicolaus as a VP in 2004, where he retired in 2016.

Hermie was always the life of the party with his many jokes and antics. He loved to travel by train and planned many trips around the country with his “Amtrak Outlaw” buddies. For many years he was Santa Claus on Christmas Eve for many friends and family, and always came home with lots of gifts of beer. Hermie donated 65 teddy bears to the UW Children’s Hospital at Christmas time for many years and this tradition will continue in his honor.

Hermie loved his Budweiser, playing cards, fishing, hunting and watching and betting on sports, dog racing and owning Greyhounds, and doing crossword puzzles, but cheating on the answers. Hermie received his private pilot’s license in 1984. He was a good pilot, and many friends and family enjoyed trips with him around the country. He was a member of the Elks Club.

Hermie is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Robert II of Boulder, Colo.; brother, Michael (Bonnie) Hermanson of Berlin, Wis., their children, Heather and Brett (Kristen) Hermanson, and their children, Bryn and Keean of Berlin, Wis.; stepchildren, Pamela Sawyer of Deforest, Wis., and David (Tina) Savoy of Oregon, Wis.; granddaughter, Kayla Sawyer of Deforest; and many in-laws and nieces and nephews who loved him.