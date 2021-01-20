Robert H. Sieling

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Robert H. Sieling, age 79, of Dodgeville, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Robert was born on March 23, 1941 to Harold and Helen (Larson) Sieling. He was a Highland Farm Boy and graduated from Highland High School in 1959. Following High School, Robert earned his Cheesemaker’s license and made cheese at the Otter Creek Cheese factory until 1963 when he joined the U.S. Army. He married Pat Lee of Dodgeville on December 27, 1963. Upon his return to Dodgeville, he worked at the Cobb Canning Company for a couple of years before taking a job at Helgeson Harvester. He took his retirement at age 62 but then worked there part-time until age 72. He also farmed on the Lee farm in the early 1980’s. Robert was a member of the Gomer-Lewis American Legion Post #97. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger years as well as ice fishing and boating and traveling with Pat.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Archie and Gale Lee.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat of Dodgeville; three sons, Michael (Deb Shinee) Sieling of Spring Green; Mark (Liz Larson) Sieling of Edmund and Steven (Kay) Sieling of Dodgeville; six grandchildren, Alexa (Curt) Hidlebaugh, Logan (Mikayla Breininger) Sieling, Nichole Sieling, Carter Sieling, Amber (Josh) Husom and Austin Larson; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Sandy) Sieling of Belmont; two brothers-in-law, Bill Lee and Jim “Jimbo” (Vickie Gordon) Lee as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

