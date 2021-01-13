Robert “Greg” Anderson

Site staff by Site staff

On January 11, 2021, Robert “Gregory” Anderson, age 65, of Monroe, ended his fifteen year battle with cancer at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI.

His courage and spirit gave his family ten years longer than doctors expected. Greg was born January 29, 1955 in Freeport Memorial Hospital to Robert M. and Helen R. (Stubbe) Anderson. He was a member of the FFA and loved working on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Blackhawk High School in 1973 as class president. Greg completed the short-course Agriculture program at UW-Madison, but a farm accident in 1974 altered his life’s ambition to be a farmer. For a few years, he did continue to help on the farm with whatever he could. Greg worked at the Monroe Post Office for 30 years and accumulated 1,000,000 accident-free miles as a rural route carrier. Greg enjoyed playing and watching sports. While always open for new adventures, he did discover by his own liking, that camping and fishing would be a “one-time only” experience. Greg also enjoyed snow skiing and scuba-diving but could only swim in circles. He participated in high school athletics and loved watching his own children and grandchildren compete.

Music was a very important part of Greg’s life. He began accordion lessons at age four, and eight years later he played his first “gig.” He shared his love of playing and gift of musicianship with thousands of people throughout his lifetime. The band started as Greg & the Midwesterners and later evolved into the Greg Anderson Band. In 1995, Greg was selected “Band Leader of the Year” by fellow members of the Wisconsin Orchestra Leaders Association. He was a staple performer at the New Glarus Hotel, Turner Hall and Cheese Days parades in Monroe as well as other countless venues throughout the Midwest. The faithful followers and friends of the Greg Anderson Band always had an opportunity to enjoy his music and dance to his unique style as he was booked every weekend. Even though the last five years of his life limited his capabilities, he managed to entertain “ the old-time music” folks at nursing homes in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois with the singing and yodeling talents of sister-in-law Barb Meier and his personal “roadie”, Howard Gundlach. His specific sense of humor could always make everyone laugh. Countless friends were made during his 55 year career as a fun loving, red-headed Norwegian who just happened to play accordion. His answering machine would greet callers, “Hello from Monroe.”

He survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan (Studer) Anderson of Monroe; a daughter Amy (Blayne) Roselle of Whitewater; a son Adam (Jodi) Anderson of Oshkosh; a son Toni (Kathy) Elmer of Monroe; a daughter Leanne (Sean) Foster of Lake Mills; seven grandchildren, Meg and Marcus Roselle; Jackson, Brady, and Ally Anderson; Brogan Swenson; and Trinity Elmer. He is also survived by his brother Leurner (Deb) Anderson of Browntown along with his nephews and niece: Chad (Heidi), Derek (Rachel), and Brittany Anderson; as well as his cousin Richard (Mary) Stubbe. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Barbara Meier, Virginia (Armin) Daubert; brothers-in-law Arthur Studer Jr and Lee (Diane) Studer all of Monticello. He also leaves behind special friends Gary (Terri) Pulver of Argyle; Dennis Whitney of Monroe; Jessie (Bill) Engelke of South Wayne; Howard Gundlach of Monticello; Ken (Terri) Risley of Monticello; and Bill (Julie) Gempler of Lodi.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother-in-law Robert Meier and sister-in-law Nancy Studer.

A very heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at Agrace Hospice. The gentle kindness and respectful care they provided to maintain the dignity of Greg and his family will always be remembered.

A walk-through visitation with the wearing of masks and social distancing required will be held at Turner Hall in Monroe on Friday, January 29th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the family or the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 N Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

