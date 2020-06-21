Robert George Sorrick

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Robert George Sorrick, age 86, passed away unexpectedly at home.

He was born in Madison, Wisconsin on October 27, 1933 to George and Marie (Rank) Sorrick. Robert was married to the love of his life Judy of 54 years on June 25, 1966.

Robert was a hard worker. He worked his way up the ranks at Wisconsin Power & Light Company for over 40 years. He was energetic and ambitious. He loved all sports and was a tremendous athlete who enjoyed ice dancing, skiing, bowling, accomplished tennis player and enjoyed playing golf a few times a week.

Over the last few years Robert has been dedicated to taking care of Judy through her Parkinson’s Disease. Bob was a great father, roll model and friend to his son Jim.