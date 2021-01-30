Robert G. Goodman

DEFOREST – Robert G. “Bob” “Goodie” Goodman, age 64, of Deforest, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He was born on May 16, 1956, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Merrill and Bernedette (Layde) Goodman.

Bob worked in the paving industry for 30 years between Tri County Paving and United Paving Company. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan and enjoyed his Miller Lite. He looked forward to Wednesday nights at Rude’s Lanes conversing with his friends. Bob was a simple man, kind and compassionate. He was an amazing grandfather and loved spending time with his family.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Sarah Richied; son, Brian (Lauren) Goodman; three grandchildren, Courtney Richied, Andrew Richied, Elyse Goodman; two brothers, Ron (Diane) Goodman and Randy Goodman; sister, Kathy (Roger) Mahan; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Larry, Roger, Jim and Greg Goodman; and sister, Carla Werger.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

