Robert F. Midthun

by Obituaries

Robert F. Midthun, age 46 of Sauk City, passed away on April 11, 2022. He was born January 26, 1976, to William J. Midthun and Debra K. (Lipke) Midthun, He attended Sauk Prairie HS and obtained his HSED in 1994. He later went back to school and worked hard to obtain his Associate Degree in Arts and Science from UW Platteville Baraboo, which he was very proud of.

Robert loved riding his motorcycle, camping, playing drums and helping others. The love of his life, his pride and joy, was his daughter Ella. He will always be remembered for his big heart and huge smile. Robert loved life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Robert was a beloved son, brother and father and friend to those who truly knew him. There will forever be a hole left in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldon and Evelyn (Reiser) Midthun, Robert and Ramona (Fenske) Lipke and cousin Kimberly K. (Thering) Brotzman.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Ella E. Midthun, parents, William and Debra Midthun, sister, Dori (Craig) Korfmacher and nieces Tayler and Anika Korfmacher.

A private memorial service will be held for family.

