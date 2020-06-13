Robert F. Lange

Site staff by Site staff

MARSHALL, Wis. – Robert F. Lange, age 87, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1932, in Marshall, Wis., the son of Ben and Margaret (Knapton) Lange. Robert graduated from Marshall High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Beverly Buehler on Feb. 12, 1955.

Family and friends were very important to Dad. He loved his wife dearly and worked very hard to take care of her as they enjoyed their 65+ years together. He also took care to ensure her future as she struggled with her illness.

Dad was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments and he made sure to let them know.

Dad loved the good times he had with his friends: his Marshall buddies, his golfing groups, his work relationships and all the friends he and mom made in their winters at Tucson Estates. He was an avid Wisconsin Badgers football fan. He and mom looked forward to football Saturdays and bowl games.

Dad was a man who had to stay busy. He enjoyed his years working on the farm and his 35 years with GTE. Even after retiring, he worked a part-time job and was always working around the house or fixing something for somebody.

Dad was active in many organizations, but was especially proud of becoming a Jester in the Shriners. He was very proud of his service in the Korean War (but did not really talk about it until later in life) and his membership in the American Legion and participation in their Honor Guard.

Dad wanted to be remembered as he remembered his parents. Good people who were fair and honest, and he certainly accomplished that goal.

Robert is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Dennis (Carol Johnson-Lange) Lange, Dwayne (Gigi) Lange, David (Lois Herfel) Lange and Debra Lange; siblings, Mary Ann (Henry) Veith and Darrell (Carol) Lange; six grandchildren, Evan Lange, Jordan Lange, Amber Sheff, Hannah Lange, Casey (Michael) Wehrli and Leah Herfel; three great-grandchildren, Molly Foster, Clara Wehrli and Andrew Wehrli; and sister-in-law, Gwen Buehler. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gerald Lange and David Lange.