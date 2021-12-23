Robert Edward Balch

SUN PRAIRIE – Robert Edward Balch, age 82, passed away on December 16, 2021 at the Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie.

He was born on May 6, 1939 in Janesville, WI to parents, Charles and Margaret (Whan) Balch.

Robert was a 1958 graduate of Evansville High School. After completing his Culinary training at MATC, he moved to Phoenix, AZ for one year. He then traveled the United States, living and working in various places, before moving to Madison. In 1975, he married Veronica Hornung. She preceded him in death in 2003. During his career as a Chef, Robert worked for Mr. Mac’s Truck Stop and owned an A&W in Evansville from 1973-1975. He finished his career as Head Chef at the Heritage House, where he worked for 20 years until his retirement at age 58.

Robert was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was a WWII and Civil War expert and enthusiast. He enjoyed collecting guns, swords, knives, books, old cameras, and beer mugs. He will be remembered as an eclectic collector with an interest in family history. He loved the Christmas season; preparing Christmas dinner for family and playing Santa Claus for many years.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Care Center for keeping Robert comfortable during his last weeks, as well as to Dr. Kass and the staff at Sun Prairie Clinic for their compassionate care.

Robert is survived by his children, Trisha (Justin) Renard, Robert (Katie) Balch; grandchildren, Kayla, Kendall, Calvin, Callalily; and brother, C. William Balch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Jean Balch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

