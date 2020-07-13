Robert E. McKee

FITCHBURG – Robert E. McKee, age 80, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in Madison, the son of William E. and Florence A. McKee. Robert graduated from Verona High School in 1957. On Sept. 6, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Dahlman in Monona, Wis.

Robert worked at Hults / Thorstad for 15 years. He was a fleet supervisor at GTE / Verizon for 30 years prior to retiring. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing, but most of all he looked forward to family vacations in Door County.

Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; daughters, Donna (Roger) Sorenson and Cheryl (Tom) Chanos; son, Rob (Sherry) McKee; grandchildren, Anna (Bob) Schmitz, Michael Sorenson, Eric Chanos, Melanie (Gage) Maurer, Alexa Chanos, and Trey and Owen McKee; great-granddaughter, Hazel Rae Schmitz; sisters, Elizabeth Rotar and Barbara J. McKee (Richard Rocha); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, William E. McKee; mother, Florence A. McKee; and brother, William F. McKee III.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD PARISH AT ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, with Father David Carrano presiding.

A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

Please expect to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Family and friends wishing to attend via live stream may do so by visiting Bob’s obituary on the Gunderson website and following the live stream link.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Alliance or to Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“Go rest high on that mountain, son, your work on earth is done.”

