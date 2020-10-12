Robert E. “Bob” Schultz

Site staff by Site staff

Robert E. “Bob” Schultz, age 84 of Darlington, WI passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI.

He was born September 8, 1936 the son of Clarence and Viola (Udelhoven) Schultz. Bob grew up in the Belmont, WI area. He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Greenland. While serving in the Air Force he married Janice R. Franz on March 14, 1959 at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. He was later honorably discharged. Upon his return to Darlington, Bob began working as an electrician for Adolph Blaser in the Darlington area before joining the IBEW Electricians Union in Madison where he worked until his retirement in 1998.

Bob is survived by his children: Amy (Stan) Smith of Darlington and Robert (Mary Lou) Schultz of Merrimac, WI; his grandchildren: Alynna (Jeremy) Bricco, Mitchell (Nichole O’Brien) Smith, Caitlin Smith, Elisha (Tony Koppen) Schultz, Brent Finley, and Matthis (Desi Radman) Schultz; two great-grandchildren: Brady Robert and Adalee Margaret Bricco; and two brothers: Raymond (Barb) Schultz of Cuba City, WI, and Gary (Doe) Schultz of Scottsdale, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janice in 2014; and one brother: Roger Schultz in 2019.

Bob was a member of Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington, a 50-year member and Master Mason of Evening Star Lodge #64 F. & A.M. of Darlington and Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington where he served on the board that established the Lafayette County Veterans Memorial in Darlington of which he was very proud. He also currently served on the Board of Directors of Union Grove Cemetery Association. Bob loved spending time with his family creating memories they will all cherish forever. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Bob was an exceptional artist known for his duck carvings and landscape paintings. He could be found working out at the wellness center in the early mornings almost every day of the week. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Darlington American Legion Post #214 in Bob’s name.