Robert E. “Bob” Fritz, age 74, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 1, 1944, in Madison, the son of Lucille (Gerry) and Marlo Fritz. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Bradley, on April 19, 1965, and they were married 54 years.

Bob graduated from Madison East High School in 1962 and attended UW-Stevens Point. He worked at Bruns Volkswagen for many years, starting as an auto mechanic, service manager, sales manager and ultimately the general manager. Bob was an avid softball player and enjoyed woodworking. He was also known as “Mr. Fix It” and he could fix anything. Most of all, Bob enjoyed being with his family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Bill (Carrie) Fritz; daughter, Becky Fritz; sisters, Marlene Cone and Dianne Tellock; sister-in-law, Karen (Gil) Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Dannette Wilson; grandchildren, Drew and Conner Fritz, Morgan (Luke) Vosberg and Kenzie and Macey Scanlon; great-grandchildren, Landon, Liam and Lainey Vosberg; aunts, Etta (Roy) Graham and Ev Gerry; many Gerry cousins; and nephews, Joel, Luke and Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; and brother, Stan.

Per Bob’s request, he wanted only a celebration of life which will be held at BOWL-A-VARD LANES, 2121 E. Springs Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be put in a fund for Bob’s grandchildren.

Bob’s family would like to give an extra special thank you to the family, friends and neighbors who have given their time, love, and support over the past few years in helping care for Bob and his family. Special recognition goes to Roger and Mikki, Pat and Lisa, Fabian and Lynn, Dave and Mandy, Pat and Shirley, Jared and Patsy. An additional thank you to all the staff at Congestive Heart Failure Clinic, especially Jess, Paula, and Sonja for their amazing care, along with countless other nurses and doctors at St. Mary’s Hospital. The family also extends their thanks to Bob’s church family, who offered their time and guidance to Bob and his family. They would also like to acknowledge the East Side Boys Breakfast Club, especially Denny, Carole, Pat, Patti, Joe, Moe, and Jim. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

