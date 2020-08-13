Robert E. Adams

Site staff by Site staff

MARSHALL – Robert Earl Adams, age 80 of Marshall, passed away at his home on June 14, 2020.

He was born in Amboy, Minn., on Oct. 16, 1939, the son of Carl and Myrtle (Michelson) Adams.

Following graduation from high school in Faribault, Minn., Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1960. He was a professional over-the-road truck driver for 50 years. Bob always enjoyed the travel. He also liked to fish, golf, bowl and read.

Bob is survived by his wife, Renee; three children, Jim (Jan Koneke) Adams, Jeff (Theresa) Adams, and Julie Rodregus; two step-children, Dave (Deb) Roever and Brian (Chong) Roever; a brother, Jon (Mary Alice) Adams and Al (Merlin) Adams; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Terry; nephew, Josha; and an infant daughter, Lynn Marie.

Due to the current health concerns, a celebration of Bob’s life will be held next year.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com