Robert Dougherty

by Obituaries

Robert ‘Bobby’ Dougherty, 81, of Avoca died Saturday, January 29, 2022, from a non-covid related illness, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, surrounded by his three kids.

He was born on September 5, 1940 and grew up in Avoca. Bobby married his grade school sweetheart Sandy Franklin on January 19, 1963, in Avoca. He made a career from ironworking and as you drive through the State of Wisconsin some of the structures he was most proud of were County Stadium, House on the Rock, the Kohl Center and Miller Park. Bobby was a long-time member of Iron Workers Union Local 383. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, slow pitch softball, and being with family and friends at The Whiskey Row.

Bobby is survived by his children: Tony (Dana) Dougherty of Lone Rock, Craig (Dawn) Dougherty of Dodgeville, Heidi Wardell of Boscobel; grandchildren: Heather (Alex) Elvord, Kayla, Maggie and Sophie Dougherty, Sarah and Emma Dougherty, Taylor (Kristina) Sanderfoot, Hunter and Kohl Wardell; great-grandchild, Payton Elvord; brothers and sister: Sandy (Terry) Beeman, Rich (Sheri) Birrenkott, John (Kathy) Birrenkott; brothers-in-law: Robert ‘Bud’ (Donna) Franklin, Dan ‘Junior’ (Cindy) Franklin, John (Mary) Franklin, Donnie Franklin, Ronnie Franklin; sisters-in-law: Betty Pechan and Carol Wardell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Sandra ‘Sandy,’ mother Margaret Cherney, step-fathers Eddie Birrenkott and Bob Cherney, brothers-in-law: Ken Wardell, Norbert Fleming, William Pechan, LaVerne Wardell; sisters-in-law: Mary Jean Wardell, Norma Fleming, Ardith Franklin and Connie Franklin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Avoca, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Avoca on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

