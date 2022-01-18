Robert Dallman

by Site staff

Robert (Bob) Dallman, age 87, of Spring Green (Greenway Terrace Independent Living) and formerly of Milwaukee entered eternal life on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

He was born on February 9, 1934, in Bevent, WI, the son of Joseph and Helen (Cherek) Dallman and was the 7th of 8 children. His father Joseph got remarried, after losing his 1st wife in 1938, to Francisca Tuskowski (Stanke) in 1949 adding 8 step-siblings to the family.

Robert married the love of his life, Theresa D. Patoka on July 31, 1954. She preceded him in death in April of 2003.

He worked 39 years at Evinrude Outboard Motors. He and Theresa were long-time members of MGC Catholic Church, Milwaukee. He was an active member of the Brown Deer senior center, Old-Timers Club, and Holy Name Society.

Bob loved to play sheepshead and was an excellent dancer, especially loving the polka and waltz. Bob was blessed to find a new dance partner and dear companion, Phyllis Rieves, and they enjoyed 13 years together.

Survivors include his 4 children, Roger Dallman, LaValle, Cindy Adams (Roy), Caledonia, Lori Matthews (Wayne), Richmond, VA and Kevin Dallman (Elise) of Spring Green, 8 grandchildren, Craig Adams (Emily), Sarah Mulloy (Matt), Kyle Dallman (Bella), Brian Loeper, Megan Loeper, Matt Dallman, Jimmy Dallman and Alex Dallman, 5 Great Grandchildren, Annabelle, Royce, Bronson, Max & Ben. Bob is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, wife, Phyllis and 7 siblings, Edwin Dallman, Frank Dallman, Pauline Tuskowski, Agnes Dallman, Irene Angus, Rose Jarchow and Benedict Dallman.

Bob’s family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Greenway Terrace, Greenway Manor and Agrace Hospice for their friendship, kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers or gifts to the family, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or The National Kidney Foundation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with a private inurnment to be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

