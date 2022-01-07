Robert D. Montgomery

by Obituaries

Robert D. “Bob” Montgomery, 89, of Platteville, Wisconsin, formerly of Chester, Virginia, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Platteville.

Memorial services will be held at Rolling Hills Church on January 8, 2022 at 2pm.

Robert was born on November 23, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas, son of Loran C. and Vera V. (Barger) Montgomery. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Matthews on July 10, 1970, aboard USS Sierra (AD-18) stationed at the Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia. As an Eagle Scout, Bob first enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951. Bob was a boiler technician and pioneered as a maintenance data analyst when the Navy began to first employ computers to manage complex ship overhauls. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the Navy. Chief Montgomery was awarded the Purple Heart as a wounded Korean War veteran and the Navy Achievement Medal for his 20 years of Naval service. He was proudly a “Chief” and Eagle Scout for life and had a “sea story” for most any occasion.

After his military retirement, Bob completed his bachelor’s degree while working full time. He worked in North Carolina as a power plant operator before creating and managing an accredited boiler operations diploma program. He later retired as a power plant manager in Petersburg for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Even in retirement, Bob often taught high school math and science at his local church’s school while also serving on various church and neighborhood boards. Bob always liked a hot cup of coffee (“just black”), a VERY VERY rare steak, big classic cars (particularly Cadillacs), Kansas City Chiefs football, and using his extensive collection of mostly Craftsman tools to fix whatever broke around the house.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth L Montgomery, Charlene (Charley) Carriker, Jim (Kim) Montgomery, Doug (Stacy) Montgomery and Loran (Tera) Montgomery; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley (Mike) Cornelius, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, sons David Montgomery and Rev. Sherman I. Montgomery, and his parents.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Rolling Hills Church or the veteran’s charity of your choice.

