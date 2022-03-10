Robert Clifford Zahler

by Obituaries

Robert Zahler, age 95 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Dells.

A Military Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Robert was born June 28, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Clifford and Marion (Hendrickson) Zahler. He served in the United States Navy beginning in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Robert is survived by a brother, Ralph (Mary) Zahler of Janesville, Wisconsin; a nephew, Cliff J. (Jennifer) Zahler; nieces, Kathleen (Scott) Phelps, Kristin (Dale Markham) Zahler, and Erica (Jay) Horton; and 12 grand nieces and nephews and 6 great grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.