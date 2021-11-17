Robert Charles Reitz

MARSHFIELD / MADISON – Robert Charles Reitz, formerly of Marshfield, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Madison, Wis., with his family by his side.

Bob was born on June 2, 1932, in Marshfield, to Robert Louis and Vera Beth (Shelp) Reitz. He married Mary Ellen Haslow on Aug. 22, 1953, sharing a wonderful 66-year marriage prior to Mary Ellen’s passing in March 2020. They had five children, twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who were all dearly loved. There is comfort that Bob is now reunited with Mary Ellen, the love of his life.

Bob was strongly connected to the Marshfield business community. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1954, he joined his father in running Clover Cream Dairy Products in Marshfield, taking over as President in the 1960s. He served as a director for many years on the boards of Citizens National Bank and St. Joseph Hospital, and he was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church. Mary Ellen and Bob loved to travel and took trips around the country and the world. They enjoyed spending winters in Tucson and summers on the lake in northern Wisconsin. Bob could be relied on to tell wonderful stories and give sound advice to his kids and grandkids. His guidance, intelligence, and quick wit will be missed.

Bob is survived by his children, Gary (Debbi) Reitz of Verona, Wis., Ellen (Marco) Meyer of Boise, Idaho, Sarah (Mark) Tremmel of Colorado Springs, Colo., Chuck (Shelly) Reitz of New Berlin, Wis., and Ann (Tom) Koenig of Denver, Colo. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Stefanie, Alana, Alyssa, Sam, Laura, Sarah, Megan, Jonathon, Kate, Colleen, Andrew, and Griffin.

In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Ardice Kleinschmidt and Marilyn Hash.

The family would like to specially thank So Chiang for her years of caring and support, as well as the staff at both Noel Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion and care.

No formal service is scheduled, but a family celebration will be held sometime in 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation, 1000 Oak Ave., Marshfield, WI, 54449 or to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

