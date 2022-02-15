Robert C. “Bob” Martin

Robert C. “Bob” Martin, 92, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1929, in Chicago, to Robert C. and Grace (Farmer) Martin.

He graduated from Harvard High School in 1948. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served two years active and six years inactive duty. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in business from North Central College in 1954, after which he worked in private industry. On November 21, 1964, he married Agnes “Kitty” Kuzniewski.

Bob received his Master of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Minnesota in 1967. He served two years as Assistant City Manager in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. In 1969 he was hired as City Manager of Fort Atkinson and served in that position for 29 years before retiring in 1998.

As City Manager, Bob was instrumental in moving the city forward. New projects included building a new wastewater treatment plant and developing Fort Atkinson’s first long-range capital improvement program. Next came the first public housing project followed by a new fire station, a new police station, and an expansion of the public library system. Also, a new business park was established which attracted new industries contributing to the city’s tax base.

In 1973, Bob was part of a five-man team which created the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation for the sole purpose of providing a better life for the people of Fort Atkinson. Along with Bob, the team included Al Haukom, Milo Jones, Milt Lorman, and Mark Kerschtensteiner.

Bob was very active in public administration. He served as president of the Wisconsin City Management Association and on many legislative committees with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry, as Sr. Warden, as Treasurer, and as a lay minister. He was a member of the American Legion Post 166 and served on the Honor Squad. He was also a member of the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He was active in the Shrine Club, and the Hoard Museum where he volunteered as a guide after his retirement. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners and traveled to Puerta Cabezas in 1973 with Hugh Highsmith and Glenn Lepley.

Bob was a consummate student who never stopped studying and learning and in 1993 he was granted a Ph.D. In Public Administration.

A 1974-75 listing in Marquis’ Who’s Who in the Midwest recognizes Bob for his achievement in local government.

After their retirements, Bob and his wife traveled extensively including such far-off places as Australia and Machu-Picchu, South America; and winters were enjoyed in Arizona and South Carolina.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kitty of 57 years; two daughters, Margaret L. (Dan) Bish of Greenville, SC, and Grace M. Seager of Oakfield, WI; two grandchildren, Cameron Bish and Emalie Seager; brother Thomas J. (Carol) Martin; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

