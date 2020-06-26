Robert C. Anderson

MADISON – Robert C. Anderson, a wonderful husband and provider of 55 years for Carol Anderson, went home to be with the LORD on Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was born July 5, 1938, in Duluth, Minn., to Robert Axel Anderson and Marie Korpela.

Robert was a wise and loving husband and father to an ever-growing family. Over time the family just started to absorb others, like those listed below. We know he touched so many lives in his 81 years on this earth. We want all of you to know how much he loved you and counted it an honor to have so many friends. Take comfort in knowing, if you have had the pleasure of Pops telling you a better way to do something, it meant he cared about you and wanted to show you in the only way he knew how… he would serve.

Robert was active in a couple of different churches throughout his life. Our family spent almost 17 years at New Life Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and helped build various ministries within the church, including the Christian School, Daycare Center and “Someplace Else” youth center. Robert and Carol have spent an additional 20 plus years at Madison Baptist Church where their son, Christopher Anderson, was ordained as a Baptist Minister and married Christy Weiss. Their youngest son, Jonathan Anderson, married Naomi Englebert. Robert’s oldest daughter, Marjorie Anderson, married Mark VanWormer, and his oldest son, Todd Anderson, married Heather Burns at New Life Baptist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife, Carol Anderson; his five children, Marjorie (Mark) VanWormer, Roberta (Anderson) Handley, Todd (Heather) Anderson, Christopher (Christy) Anderson and Jonathan (Naomi) Anderson; and his adopted “Pops” family, Seng-How Liaw (Chih-Ling Zao) and Tim Robinson. Robert and Carol’s extended family begins with their 24 grandchildren, Christen (Ben) McNeil, Melissa (Scott) Hopkins, Cari (Evan) Dhuey, Jared VanWormer, Kaylynn VanWormer, Charissa (Alan) DeJesus, Tiffany Handley, Adaleigh Handley, Solomon Handley, Nathaniel Handley, Gabriel Robert Anderson, Maddy Anderson, Lilly Anderson, Kaitlyn Anderson, Evey Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Natalie Anderson, Noelle Anderson, Mack Axel Anderson and Mark Robert Anderson. Robert and Carol have been further blessed with nine great grandchildren, Kelsie McNeil, Megan McNeil, Morgan McNeil, Johanna Hopkins, Raelyn Hopkins, Eloise Dhuey, Elizabeth DeJesus, Gideon DeJesus and Amos DeJesus.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Axel Anderson; mother, Marie Korpela; brother, Richard Anderson; half-brother, William Korpela; and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Anderson.

Missing you here… Looking forward to eternity there!

