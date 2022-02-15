Robert “Bobby O” Olson

Robert “Bobby O” Olson, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home.

Robert was born June 17, 1933, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin the son of Harry and Glendoris (Stephen) Olson. He proudly served his country in the Air Force.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, canoeing, working in the yard and painting works of art. One of his big loves in life was the kids while working for the Wisconsin Dells High School, where he picked up the Bobby-O moniker.

Bob is survived by his dear friend, Kay Goff, Wisconsin Dells; son, Michael (Barbara) Olson, Wisconsin Dells; daughter, Sheree Olson, Baraboo; step-sons, Scott (Tracey) Sitas, Overland Park, Kansas and Joe (Michelle) Sitas; sister, Mikki Fixel, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; sister, Sally; and step-son, Robert Sitas.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We would also like to extend a special thank- you to Kay Goff for all she has done for our dad.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

