Robert “Bobby” Gunn

MADISON – Robert M. “Bobby” Gunn, age 78, passed away at his home, surrounded by family on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Bobby was born on January 8, 1943 in Winnepeg, Canada to Mel and Pearl Gunn. He grew up in Baraboo, WI and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1961. After school he joined the National Guard and relocated to Madison, WI. Bobby married the love of his life, Cheyenne Sokolak, on October 16, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran in Madison, with a 50 year vow renewal by Elvis in Vegas in 2015. He was a heavy equipment operator working in construction for 40 years. During the 70s and 80s his passion was racing late model stock cars, throughout the Midwest with car #94. After retiring from racing, Bobby started competitive bass fishing, spending the winters on the St. John’s river with Chey in Florida. Bob and Chey also enjoyed playing poker at casinos and Vegas. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Bobby especially loved spending time with his family.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cheyenne; children, Jeff, and Renae (Zane) Bruce; granddaughters, Hanah and Emily Bruce. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Randy (Sandy) Sokolak; sisters-in-law, Laurie Sokolak and Sally (Dan) North and their families.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Larry Sokolak.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice.

On behalf of Bobby, Cheyenne would like to thank, Pat, Steve, Skip, Mike, and Don, for your friendship and support.

