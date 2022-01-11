Robert “Bob” William Blake

Monona – Robert “Bob” William Blake, age 95, passed away on January 9, 2022, at Heritage Monona.

He was born on January 24, 1926, in Boscobel, WI to parents Charles and Amy (Miller) Blake.

Robert served in the United States Navy, and he enlisted in 1943 active duty at the age of 17. He married Genevieve Martin on June 30, 1946, in Boscobel, WI. They then moved to Madison where they raised their three children. Robert loved watching the Badgers, Packers, and playing golf with his golf group. Robert was an active member and past president of the Eastside Businessman’s Club.

Robert is survived by his 3 children Patricia (Jim) Ryan, Bob, and Mike (Linda); 6 grandchildren, Jimmy (KT), Kelly (David) Atwater, Kasey (Chris) Nygaard, Jeff (Deb) Blake, Brett (Lindsay) Blake, and Mackenzie (Dan) Swank; 2 brothers, George Blake and Eddie Miller; and his close friend Florence Dederich; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve “Genny”, parents, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, and his granddaughter Allison Blake.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care and to Messiah Lutheran Church for their support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or to Messiah Lutheran Church.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

